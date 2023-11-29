High school juniors who are looking to immerse themselves in an interactive healthcare education experience are invited to apply for the 2024 Burton Family Foundation Summer Health Institute.

The week-long summer camp will be hosted by Creighton University Health Sciences Campus – Phoenix and Arizona State University’s College of Health Solutions.

Interested students will be able to explore what it’s like to become a physician such as physician’s assistant, physical therapist, occupational therapist, dentist, or optometrist. Students interested in attending program next summer are encouraged to fill out an interest form and look out for the full applications, which will be available Spring 2024. In addition, about 96 applicants will be able to attend this interactive summer camp at no cost, courtesy of The Burton Family Foundation.

For more information, visit https://alumni.creighton.edu/news-events/news/summer-health-institute-burton-family-foundation or complete the interest form.