In mid-June, Housing for Hope, an affiliate of Catholic Charities Community Services, announced the grand opening of Mesquite Terrace Apartments, a 297-unit affordable housing project near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road in Phoenix. The community broke ground in July 2021, and the final phase was recently completed. Residents have begun moving into their new homes, and units are still available for lease.

The $71 million family-oriented complex sits on a 3.86-acre site with one five-story building and two four-story buildings and features 129 one-bedroom units, 78 two-bedroom units, and 90 three-bedroom units ranging in size from 575 to 1,050 square feet. Accessible units are available with mobility and sensory features, and 11 units are reserved for veterans as part of the city of Phoenix HOME Program requirement.

According to Housing for Hope, “Mesquite Terrace provides a critical resource for families and individuals in need. To qualify, residents must be low-income, which is defined as 60 percent of the area median income limit (AMI).”

For more information, visit www.catholiccharitiesaz.org or wwwhousingforhopeaz.org. Those interested in applying for a lease, call 602-726-5515 or email leasing@mesquiteterrace.com.





