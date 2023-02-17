The 75th Anniversary edition of the Phoenix Boys Choir’s signature fundraising gala is just around the corner.

The event will be held from 6 to 9 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 25, at the historic Heard Museum in central Phoenix. The emcee for the evening’s festivities will be former Phoenix Suns star Cedric Ceballos, with live performances by the PBC Cadet Choir, Town Choir, Tour Choir, Young Men’s Ensemble and Masters Men’s Ensemble. The Orpheus Male Chorus will lend their voices to the night, as well. With the addition of a delicious dinner and both live and silent auctions, the event is one that residents will not want to miss.

Proceeds from the gala enable the organization to continue providing life-changing experiences for the youth it serves, particularly for those whose participation in the Choir’s programs would not be possible without supplemental financial assistance.

For additional information, visit www.boyschoir.org/gala.