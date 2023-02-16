Multiple Phoenix Public Library locations offer Kids’ Café service as part of the library’s long-standing partnership with St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance.

Children ages 0-18 can enjoy a free and healthy meal Monday through Saturday at select library locations. North Central, families can visit the Yucca Library, 5648 N. 15th Ave. (Tuesday through Thursday), or the Burton Barr Central Library, 1221 N. Central Ave. (Monday through Friday, with “Grab and Go” meals available on Wednesdays). Both libraries are near light rail.

Visit www.phoenixpubliclibrary.org/kids/programs/kids-cafe for additional information.