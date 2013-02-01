Free Family Sundays continue at art museum

Phoenix Art Museum continues its free general admission for all guests on the second Sunday of each month, courtesy of a grant from Discount Tire. The museum will be open with free admission from 12-5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 11.

This month’s theme is “Volume.” There will be special dance piece created for this event, as well as a DJ on site to “pump up the volume.” There will be two hands-on art making areas, one focused on ceramics and form inspired by two pieces in the Museum’s Asian collection. Local fashion design Leonor Aispuro will offer a hands-on art making experience inspired by the upcoming “ultracontemporary” fashion exhibition.

The new Children’s Gallery will make its debut this month.

Access to special-engagement ticketed exhibitions will be offered at just $5 per visitor. For more information, visit http://www.phxart.org/events/family.