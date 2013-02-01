Redfox Artist offers classes, studio

Budding and experienced artists can get into the flow and polish their skills at a new business.

Redfox Artist, located at 12617 N. Cave Creek Road, is an art studio where customers can take classes, buy materials and create their own artwork. Veronika Dreeva, an art instructor is the co-owner, along with her husband, James Dietrich, store manager. A world traveler, Dreeva studied 2D elements formally for nine years and has studied at The Moscow Institute of Art.

Classes in various styles aim to help blossoming artists cultivate their work to meet their potential. Every class is offered as a series and formal classes start at $269. Budding artists can rent studio time for $10 an hour and have access to the space, easels and props. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. To learn more, visit redfoxartist.com or call 602-923-1023.