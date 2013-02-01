City website shows police calls

Learning how safe a neighborhood is and getting details on police calls for service is now only a click away.

The Phoenix Police Department says it values transparency and wants the public to review public safety open data including the numbers of police calls for service, Uniform Crime Reporting Statistics and data on officer-involved shootings.

Anyone can look at the information on www.Phoenix.gov/OpenData. Users can click the Public Safety group button to access the reports. City officials encourage community members to look through the open data site and use the contact form at the bottom of the site to offer comments.