F.Q. Story home tour kicks off the holidays

The F.Q. Story Preservation Association hosts its 35th annual F.Q. Story Holiday Home Tour and Street Fair Dec. 7-8. This year’s event takes place on Roosevelt and Portland streets from 7th Avenue to 15th Avenue and on Latham Street from 11th Avenue to 15th Avenue.

The celebration on Saturday runs from 6 to 9 p.m. on streets lined with luminarias and holiday lights. There will be coffee and hot chocolate available, carolers will provide entertainment, and eight to ten homes will open their doors for tours. On Sunday in addition to touring homes, enjoy the F.Q. Story Street Fair, which will offer food, music and vendors. Sunday’s hours are 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Tickets for the actual home tour are $15 in advance ($14 with a non-perishable food item donation), purchased online at fqstoryhometour.org. The day of the tour, tickets are $20 each, or $19 with a non-perishable food item donation. The ticket booth will be located at 9th Avenue and Portland Street. There is no charge to participate in the street fair and outdoor activities.

For more information, visit fqstoryhometour.org.