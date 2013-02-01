19North garden hosts grand opening event

The 19North Community Garden is ready to make its public debut after nearly two years of planning and work.

The garden is a project of 19North, a nonprofit organization formed to bring together community members, business leaders, law enforcement, local government, churches, schools and other stakeholders who live and work in the area of Dunlap to Montebello avenues, and 15th to 23rd avenues. The purpose is to create a vibrant, safe, engaged community.

Ground was broken in the fall of 2017 for the garden on land being leased from the city at 8215 N. 19th Ave. Most everything for the garden was donated or purchased with donated funds.The citrus-themed mural along the east wall was designed by local artist Myranda Bacon, and painted with assistance from community volunteers.

The grand opening event for the garden will take place 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday, March 30; park on El Caminito or Las Palmaritas drives. Enjoy complimentary refreshments, a tour of the garden, activities for kids, and an official opening ceremony at 10:30 a.m. In addition, 19North is organizing monthly classes and volunteer opportunities at the community garden space. For more information, visit http://19north.org/community-garden/.