Three grants will help League aid children

The Assistance League of Phoenix will be able to keep providing clothes and shoes to children living in poverty, thanks to three grants it received recently.

Arizona Public Service (APS) West, the Sundt Foundation and American Woodmark Foundation provided grants to the non-profit organization to support its Operation School Bell, a program that provides new clothes and shoes to more than 8,500 children per year. Youths receive these donations through the Assistance League of Phoenix’s Delivering Dreams Buses, which are mobile dressing centers. The grant from APS West was for $10,000; the grant from Sundt Foundation was worth $5,000 and the American Woodmark Foundation grant provided $1,500. Aimee Runyon, CEO at Assistance League of Phoenix, said her organization is happy to be able to return to serving schools and children in need and the grants will allow it to keep doing so. Runyon added that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused many more families to struggle financially.

Assistance League of Phoenix teams up with more than 90 Title I schools a year. Every school can choose up to 100 children who qualify for the program. The students are selected based on their eligibility for the free or reduced-price lunch program. Every child receives clothing, socks, underwear, a health hygiene kit and a new book, among other items. Volunteers work with students to help them find the right sizes.

To learn more, visit www.alphx.org.