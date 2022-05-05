Keep the brain and body active at Sunnyslope center

Older residents can choose from a wide variety of programs this month at the Sunnyslope Senior Center, including a six-week Diabetes Empowerment Education Program course.

Presented by the Area Agency on Aging, the Diabetes Empowerment Education Program is designed to help people with pre-diabetes and diabetes, as well as their relatives and caregivers, gain a better understanding of diabetes self-care. Classes begin May 3 and run through June 7. Call the Senior Center to register. Visit www.aaaphx.org to learn more about Area Agency.

Other programs offered at Sunnyslope this month include the beginning computer class. The four-week program will help members learn how to perform basic computer tasks on senior center provided laptops — learn basic functions, how to use the internet and navigate websites and how to create an email. Session 1 begins May 4; Session 2 begins June 8.

The center also has a new Zumba Gold instructor for month of May. Rosa will lead classes on Thursdays, 11–11:45 a.m.

Sunnyslope Senior Center is located at 802 E. Vogel Ave., Phoenix. For more information, call 602-272-7572 or visit www.phoenix.gov/ humanservices and click on the “Senior Services” link.