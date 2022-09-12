Sunnyslope has new classes

The City of Phoenix’s Sunnyslope Senior Center will introduce a variety of new activities this month, and bring back a popular center event.

New activities offered in September include Yoga for EveryBODY, Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. with new instructor Joy Kathryn. This class incorporates breathing, balance, feet, body core; Mat Yoga by Peggy, Thursday, 11:15 a.m. to noon; and Beginner Conversational French class every Thursday, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. with language certified instructor Dr. Al Martino.

Returning this month is Gentle Chair Yoga by Peggy on Thursday, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Conversational Spanish class will be offered every Monday, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., also presented by Martino

Finally, congregate meals will begin again at Sunnyslope Senior Center again. This had been put on hold during the pandemic. Members must register to receive meals.

The Sunnyslope Senior Center is located at 802 E. Vogel Ave. For additional information, call 602-262-7572.

Find more programs at www.phoenix.gov/humanservices/programs/older.