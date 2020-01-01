Experts offer tips for quality sleep

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted nearly every aspect of life, causing stress that can impact sleep.

To improve your sleep, Lauri Leadley, president of Valley Sleep Center, recommends you stick to a bedtime routine every night, keeping in mind times and goals that you can maintain. She also recommends people limit time spent on social media and using electronics before going to bed. Instead, reading before bedtime can decrease stress, relax muscles and calm breathing.

Banner – University Medical Center Phoenix Sleep Center recommends you limit daytime naps to 30 minutes or avoid napping altogether. It also suggests you avoid drinking alcohol late in the evening and avoid taking stimulating medications at bedtime, including asthma medicine and decongestants.

Leadley also recommends you limit working out and eating large amounts of food right before hitting bed. Try exercising and eating dinner earlier in the evening.