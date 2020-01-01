HonorHealth doctors available for multiple needs

While the Coronavirus pandemic has consumed much of healthcare professionals’ time, you still can access other types of medical treatment you or your children need.

HonorHealth Medical Group – Bethany Home at 1515 E. Bethany Home Road, Suite 120, offers comprehensive care for patients of all ages. Dr. Yarden Tahan, a family medicine physician, said if your child is having health issues including a cough, runny nose, fever or shortness of breath, you should first call your doctor. Visiting an urgent care center, including HonorHealth Medical Group – Bethany Home, is an option on weekends or after regular doctors’ office hours.

Tahan said it is important to bring your child for vaccines in a “timely manner,” as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Small problems may turn into big problems quickly without “proper evaluation and care.”

For those concerned about their children contracting COVID-19, Dr. Lindsay Baltzer, doctor of osteopathy at HonorHealth Medical Group – Bethany Home, said the best ways to protect yourself and your family from the virus are to “wash your hands, wash your hands, and wash your hands.” Baltzer added it is also important to follow the CDC’s guidelines of keeping at least six feet away from other people and not congregating in groups, as well as wearing a mask when in public places. If you or your child show signs of COVID-19 including a fever, cough or overall feeling of illness, stay home and call your primary care physician or the HonorHealth nurse line at 480-587-6200 to help determine your next steps.

Everyone entering an HonorHealth facility must wear a mask and obtain screening for signs of an infection. Screening includes a temperature check and answering questions. All HonorHealth medical centers are thoroughly cleaned. To learn more about HonorHealth’s medical facilities, visit honorhealth.com.