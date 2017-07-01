Dash and bash to promote wellness

Grab your tennis shoes and gear up for the third annual Madison Dash & Wellness Bash on Saturday, March 7 in North Central Phoenix.

The Madison School District gathering will be made up of two different events: a 5K competitive run and a 1Mile Mini Dash. Both courses start and end at 24th Street and Missouri Avenue. The 5K run will start at 8 a.m. and the 1Mile Mini Dash will begin at 9 a.m. Registration for the 5K costs $40 for adults and $15 for students and it includes a T-shirt, finisher medal, water and healthy snacks. The 1Mile Mini Dash is free for everyone. All race participants can take part in an awards ceremony that starts at 10 a.m. at the Renovation Church at 5604 N. 24th St. These events are open to the public.

For the first year there will be a Wellness Bash as part of the day’s festivities. It will take place at the 5K start/finish line from 7 a.m. until after the awards ceremony. The bash will include educational and community involvement booths with representatives from the Madison District Wellness Committee, Phoenix Fire Department, Touchstone Behavioral Health and other organizations. There also will be a bike rodeo, where Phoenix Police officers teach children bicycle safety and a helmet giveaway for kids. All proceeds from the dash and wellness bash will help fund wellness initiatives in the Madison School District. These events strive to encourage physical, social and emotional health for Madison students, staff members and the community.

If you would like to help, there are many volunteer opportunities for the dash and bash including helping with water stations and registration. To sign up, visit madisondashtothebash5k.org.