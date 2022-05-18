Gulick will lead Arizona’s early childhood agency

In March, Melinda Morrison Gulick was named CEO of First Things First (FTF). Gulick will oversee the organization’s statewide efforts to improve school readiness for children birth to age 5.

The organization was created by Arizona voters in 2006 to expand early childhood programs that help children arrive at kindergarten healthy and prepared to succeed. Through its volunteer regional councils statewide, FTF has invested in strategies to strengthen families; improve the quality of early learning; and expand access to preventive health screenings for thousands of babies, toddlers and preschoolers statewide.

For additional information, visit www.firstthingsfirst.org.