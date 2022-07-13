Toddlers eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) announced June 18 that nearly 400,000 additional Arizona children are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

In June, the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for use in children as young as 6 months. The Pfizer vaccine, which had been available to everyone 5 and older, is now available to children 6 months through 4 years old. Federal officials also have authorized Moderna vaccination for children 6 months through 5 years old.

Residents can check with their provider or visit the ADHS Vaccine Finder at www.azhealth.gov/findvaccine. Find more information at www.azhealth.gov/vaccinesforkids.