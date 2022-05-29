Libraries kick off summer reading program

Valley residents — both young and old — are invited to head to their local library this summer to participate in the 2022 Summer Reading program, “Oceans of Possibilities.” Throughout the event, area libraries will host events such as scavenger hunts, storytimes, book bingo, and art and engineering projects.

At Phoenix Public Library, the program begins June 1 and runs through Aug. 1. Participants are encouraged to read (and log) at least 20 minutes a day. Throughout the program, those participants who achieve various levels of minutes read are eligible to earn special badges and prizes, such as free books, AZ State Park Passes, Phoenix Mercury tickets; free Rubio’s, Raising Caine’s and Peter Piper Pizza meals. Those achieving 1,000 minutes or more will be entered into a drawing to win a family four-pack to the Superbowl Experience 2023 and more.

The program is geared towards reducing what is known as the “Summer Slide” — the learning loss experienced while transitioning between school years — but adult readers are encouraged to join the fun and help meet the Maricopa County Reads 2022 goal of 50,000,000 minutes read.

To register, go to www.maricopacountyreads.org or visit your local library. To find your branch, visit www.phoenixpubliclibrary.org.