Local food pantry seeks support

The “Just 3 Things” food pantry at Jewish Family & Children’s Service (JFCS) is currently experiencing an urgent demand for personal care items, non-perishable and non-expired foods, cleaning supplies and small bags of pet food. The pantry serves youth transitioning out of the foster care system, clients who visit JFCS integrated healthcare centers and individuals who participate in JFCS programs across the Valley, including the elderly and those facing food insecurity.

“Demand for personal care items and food is up as the cost of goods has skyrocketed,” said Len Gutman, director of philanthropy for JFCS. “Inflation has created a tough situation for many of the individuals and families we serve. We don’t want to have to turn anyone away because our shelves are empty.”

Individuals and businesses interested in helping can donate to the pantry by making a monetary donation, purchasing items from the JFCS Just 3 Things Amazon Wish List (https://amzn.to/3byfzgU), or delivering store purchased items to one of the following locations, Monday-Friday: JFCS Administrative Office, 4747 N. 7th St., Suite 100, Phoenix; Ina Levine Jewish Community Campus, 12701 N. Scottsdale Rd., Scottsdale; Temple Chai, 4645 E. Marilyn Rd., Phoenix; and Temple Solel, 6805 E. McDonald Dr. Paradise Valley.

For more information about the JFCS Just 3 Things food pantry and to view a list of most needed items, visit www.jfcsaz.org/donate/other-ways-to-give/donate-food.

