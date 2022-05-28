Teens can work out for free this summer

Planet Fitness is inviting high schoolers ages 14–19 to work out for free at any of its more than 2,200 locations throughout the United States and Canada, now through Aug. 31.

The offer is made through the company’s High School Summer Pass initiative, their solution for teenagers eager to stay active when school sports programs, gym classes and after school activities wind down.

According to the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Network Open, less than 15 percent of teens met the 60-minute daily physical activity recommendation during the pandemic. And a national study commissioned by Planet Fitness found that 93 percent of American teens want to stay healthy and active over the summer months, but many lack motivation or access to do so, which is where the High School Summer Pass comes in.

To further motivate high schoolers to make fitness a priority, all participants who sign up are automatically entered into The Planet Fitness High School Summer Pass Sweepstakes. Planet Fitness will award one $500 scholarship in each state (and the District of Columbia), and one grand prize $5,000 scholarship at the end of the summer. These scholarships can be used for academic or athletic activities or programs.

High schoolers can visit www.planetfitness.com/summerpass to register at an individual location. Teens under 18 must register with a parent or guardian online or in-club.