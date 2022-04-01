Inspiring the next generation of musicians

By Kathryn M. Miller

Washington High School (WHS) senior Jonathan Blanco discovered a love of music in seventh grade. And now, as he gears up for graduation, he is ready to bring his own music education on his journey to inspire the next generation.

A student in Jason Landaiche’s Instrumental Music program at WHS for all four years of high school, Jonathan says that, while he came late to music, it has become an integral part of his life.

It was Landaiche — described by Jonathan as “a great educator,” and “really inspirational” — who helped Jonathan find a deeper connection to music.

“I just fell in love with it, passionately,” Jonathan shared. “And with that passion, I can use it to perform or continue to be a professional musician.”

But he also wants to share that passion with others and intends to pursue a music education degree after graduation.

“I feel like that passion can help me be a better educator.” Adding, “I feel it’s important for kids to find a way to express themselves.”

Jonathan has been a member of the WHS Concert Band, Marching Band and, more recently, Orchestra, through which he had the opportunity to play with the Northwest Region Honor Orchestra in February of this year.

“We played with a bunch of people who enjoy making music as much as we do. It was a really cool experience,” the student shared.

Regardless of whether students continue playing music beyond high school, the important lessons that they learn playing as part of a band will stick with them, Jonathan said.

“They learn to be part of a family — a group that’s really close. They learn about responsibility, punctuality… And I think, if you love it, it’s more than just the music itself, you become a better person; it makes you an all-round good individual. And I think that’s important for life — to be a better person and do what you love at the same time.”

Musicians and composers throughout history have said that music can change the world. In the right hands, while it may not change the world overnight, music, and music education, can forever change one corner of the world. And there is no telling how far that positive ripple effect will travel.