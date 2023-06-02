Happy Summer, North Central Neighbors!

I know, we hit our first 100 degree reading April 30…but this month makes it official. And with the heat, comes a friendly reminder to be safe out there: stay hydrated, be mindful of heat warnings and closures on Valley trails, never leave young children or pets in hot cars, and look out for your four-legged family member’s sensitive paws on hot sidewalks.

For this month’s cover stories, we followed up with our May 2023 cover story and highlighted some of the shifts in the ways that individuals experiencing homelessness in North Central will be served. We also caught up with a fifth-grader from the Royal Palm neighborhood who is the Arizona state winner of this year’s Doodle for Google contest.

Our top story in Community focuses on a North Central teacher who is retiring after 30 years of teaching at St. Francis Xavier school. And in this month’s Café Chat, Marjorie Rice went downtown to talk to the chef at Carcara about how she is integrating locally-sourced products in the restaurant’s Arizona-centric menu.

As always, you can learn about the great things happening in our North Central schools, catch up on other community, business and dining news, and explore our round-up of things to do in the Valley.

We wish all the dads out there a very happy Father’s Day, and hope that you enjoy our June issue!

Kathryn M. Miller

Editor, North Central News

kathryn@northcentralnews.net