The campus of Madison Park Middle School, originally constructed in the mid-1950s, is currently undergoing a rebuild. Madison Park is home to Madison School District’s middle school STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, math) Signature Program.

The new buildings, located on the current site at 16th Street and Campbell Avenue, will feature new classrooms, labs for engineering, design, and science, a new media center and more — all supporting the school’s STEAM focus and providing unique opportunities for students.

Phase One of the project, which includes the classrooms, labs, media center and more, will be open for students for the start of the 2023–24 school year. Phase Two, which includes the gymnasium and other remaining areas of campus, will be ready for the 2024–25 school year. The new cafeteria building, which was completed in 2016, will remain. This new state-of-the-art school is possible thanks to support from voters in the community.

Madison Park Middle School’s STEAM program provides students with a solid foundation with an emphasis on math, art, science and engineering, giving them an advantage when entering a STEAM or STEM high school and preparing them for future careers. In addition to typical academic subjects, students at Madison Park have access to hands-on special area classes and clubs that provide them with additional opportunities to engage in learning and creative problem-solving.

Madison Park is currently accepting enrollment applications for the 2023–24 school year. More information is available at www.madisonaz.org/enrollment.