An example of Modernist New Formalism style, The Olympus, once again sporting the original paint color scheme, will celebrate 60 years in October (photo courtesy of Janet Traylor).

Originally known as La Petite Maison, later named The Monarch, the mid-century modern gem that now goes by the lofty name The Olympus has stood the test of time. As the stylish dame approaches her 60th birthday, once again dressed in her original pale lemon yellow and white, those who call her home are seeking national recognition of her beauty and longevity.

Located on the northwest corner of Central and Maryland avenues, the building was designed in the Modernist New Formalism style by Chopas and Starkovich A.I.A. for developer R.C. Crabbe (who headed Monarch Tile Co.). The builder, Hal Grammer Construction Company, broke ground in August 1963 and the property opened Oct. 1, 1964. The luxury property exuded mid-century elegance and charm, and the ads of the day touted its attributes: “The Olympus provides luxury and pride of carefree living unknown since the days of the great kings,” and “Penthouses fit for the Gods,” where “a proud owner will sit atop the city and watch the world go by from almost any angle.”

The three residential buildings house 36 units with four floor plans – ranging from 1,280 to 1,880 square feet – and each unit is a corner unit. Within two of the buildings are four penthouses, and in 1981, one of those penthouses became available.

“It just took me in,” recalled Richard Noll. “It was the most desirable spot in the whole place. It looks north, it looks over the pool. When I moved in 1981, the trees that now block the view of North Mountain were young, and you could see the mountains. It was impressive and I bought it.”

The North Central neighborhood itself also was a reason for his early purchase, Noll said, “It’s desirable – I enjoyed living there. When I was able to, I used to walk all around that neighborhood, and of course, there’s the Bridal Path.”

Noll was active in the community from the time the deed conveyed the property to him on Oct. 1, 1981. He served multiple stints on the HOA board and helped oversee many property improvements over the years, and a 2022 letter of appreciation described him as “a stalwart champion of carefully planned investments to keep the community in good order for the collective benefit of all.”

Although he moved into senior housing in 2019, Noll still owns a unit at The Olympus. But the penthouse unit, that he sold to Janet Traylor in 2005, and she has picked up the mantle of “champion.”

Currently serving as president of the HOA board, Traylor has been the driving force behind an effort to list the property on the National Historic Register. They have already passed the City of Phoenix Historic Preservation Commission and State of Arizona reviews, and the application is currently under review for national historic status. The hope is that they will have a positive answer in time for a planned 60th anniversary celebration in October.

Clubhouse at The Olympus (photos courtesy of Janet Traylor)

The building exterior mirrors the arches on the Clubhouse

Iconic 1960s pendant lights at the Clubhouse

The exterior at The Olympus showcases the building’s unique architecture

The original pink steel kitchen in the Clubhouse

Fleur-de-lis breeze block

A penthouse level view at The Olympus

As Traylor, who went to graduate school at ASU studying architectural history, talks about the property, the efforts are clearly a labor of love. As she walks around her apartment, the care is evident – a broom closet was converted into a bar area, where she incorporated the decorative knobs from an original bi-fold door; original paneling has been maintained; she still has the original decorative shoji screens that were used with built-in ceiling tracks to create flexible spaces; and she delights in the original cabinetry and Hollywood Regency flourishes on the doors.

Outside, Traylor points to the towering walls of fleur-de-lis breezeblock, hearkening back to the original concept name, and an element of the New Formalism style, as are the arches that grace the Grecian pool, and she is not alone in her appreciation.

“I think more people in Phoenix are appreciating history, particularly architectural history,” Traylor said. “And I think in recent years people have really realized there’s value to it. It’s not just, ‘I love it and it’s pretty and it’s interesting,’ but buyers appreciate it. Like over in Palm Springs, we have our own version of desert modernism.”

Whether it is about an appreciation of the style, or the history of the place or just preserving the longstanding character of the neighborhood, the hope is that more people will take an interest in Phoenix’s unique architectural landscape.

“I think there is just a cachet,” Traylor added, “people appreciate it and gravitate to it. And I think it increases our values to preserve what’s here.”