Registration is open for a new 18-week semester of PRELUDE piano classes for young musicians, which begins the week of Jan. 6 at Music Works Community, also known as The Piano Place.

The studio will offer piano preschool ShiningStars classes for children ages 3-5 to gently prepare little fingers for piano, to sing and move, and develop hand coordination and rhythm with drumming. LeapFrog piano lessons are available for kindergarten and first-grade students in small group classes.

To find more information and registration forms, visit the PRELUDE page at www.musicworkscommunity.com.

In addition, enrollment is always open for Music Works Community’s piano lessons for all ages and levels. Email director@musicworkscommunity.com or call the studio at 602-796-1592 for more information.

Author Staff | North Central News

