Maricopa County Animal Care and Control (MCACC) and Arizona Humane Society are partnering with nonprofit Petco Love in an effort to reunite lost pets with their families.

Both agencies will start using Petco Love Lost, a free, searchable national database that uses photo-matching technology to make finding lost pets quicker and easier. Uploaded photos of a missing dog or cat can be immediately scanned to determine whether the lost pet is at a county shelter.

In late October, MCACC’s Stray Map Tool was deactivated, and all lost and found pet reporting will go through Petco Love Lost. Residents who have recently filed a lost or found report using the map tool are encouraged to file another report through Petco Love Lost (https://petcolove.org/lost).

Learn more about MCACC at https://www.maricopa.gov/162/lost-found-pet; learn more about Arizona Humane Society at www.azhumane.org.

Author Staff | North Central News

