With the holiday season on the horizon, Phoenix City Grille is getting into the celebratory spirit by releasing its Christmas Eve three-course menu, which will be offered exclusively on Tuesday, Dec. 24. The prix fixe menu includes one selection from three categories: starters, entrée course and dessert.

Starters include roasted butternut soup, baby spinach salad, crab cake, Corey’s 7-spice pork belly and soy lime-marinated ahi tuna poke tostada. For the entrée course, guests can dig into grilled pork tenderloin, crispy buttermilk chicken, a 12-oz. all-natural Linz Heritage prime grade prime rib, coffee-rubbed beef tenderloin or crab-crusted Chula seafood bluenose bass. Top off the evening with the holiday sundae, pumpkin cheesecake or espresso pot de crème.

This prix fixe menu is $75 per person, plus tax and gratuity and will be offered on Christmas Eve in lieu of Phoenix City Grille’s regular menu. Reservations will be taken from 4-7:30 p.m. Phoenix City Grille will close at 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve and remain closed through Christmas Day, Dec. 25.

Residents who would like to bid adieu to 2024 with a celebratory meal are invited to dine at the restaurant New Year’s Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 31, to enjoy either a special prix fixe menu or regular menu items. Diners may choose an item from the starters course menu (New England clam chowder, crab cake or McClendon select gem wedge salad), entrée course menu (herb-crusted leg of lamb, surf and turf or pan-seared jumbo sea scallops), and dessert menu (espresso pot de crème or holiday sundae).

The special New Year’s Eve Prix Fixe menu is $75 per person, plus tax and gratuity, and will be available Tuesday, Dec. 31, 3-10 p.m.

Phoenix City Grille is located at 5816 N. 16th St. For more information, call 602-266-3001 or visit www.phoenixcitygrille.com.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.

Share this: Facebook

X

