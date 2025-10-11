In August, Phoenix-based media company Move Over Bob launched the first magazine specifically designed to inspire young women to explore careers in skilled trades, addressing an industry crisis where women represent fewer than 5 percent of workers and nearly 2 million construction jobs are projected to go unfilled by 2031.

Move Over Bob Magazine co-founders Angie Cacace and Kate Glantz hope to reach more than 20,000 girls through partnerships with more than 300 schools, nonprofits, workforce programs and the Arizona Department of Corrections. The name references the need to “move over” traditional male-dominated narratives and make room for women in construction. Cacace recalled her own path to working in the construction field.

“I got into construction after renovating my North Carolina home, a kitchen remodel and deck build that ended up winning ‘This Old House’s’ 2015 national competition,” said co-founder and tradeswoman Angie Cacace. “At the time, I was a barber, but the editor encouraged me to take community college courses and pursue it professionally. Nervous, I showed up to class expecting to be the only woman, but to my surprise, half the students were women.”

Cacace later posted on social media, joking with the hashtag #moveoverbob, “The response showed me how powerful it is for women to simply see each other in spaces where we’ve been told we don’t belong. I took that as an opportunity to find other inspiring women and share their stories.”

From there, construction became more than a job; it became an obsession. In 2017, she started her own company, managing full-scale renovations from design concepts and coordinating trades to personally handling the carpentry, including rough framing and custom cabinetry. She also has gotten her feet wet producing blueprints, designs, and 3D renderings. Along the way, she continued to inspire other women through her online Move Over Bob platform.

Cacace and Glantz, a Hollywood executive turned “trades enthusiast,” met while Glantz was in a carpentry pre-apprenticeship at Mesa Community College. The program was eye-opening for Glantz, who later went back for her welding certification, and it was the springboard to bringing Cacace’s passion project directly to other young women.

“We realized that girls were not Googling ‘how to be a construction worker,’ and we wanted to reach them where they were, which is school,” Glantz said. “So, that’s where the idea of something print – something tangible – started to take shape.”

“We’re not just publishing a magazine; we’re creating culture,” she added. “Every girl who sees herself in these pages becomes part of rewriting what construction looks like, and who belongs there.”

The timing is critical: 45 percent of construction workers are over 45, while 74 percent of high school students report stigma around vocational paths. Yet Gen Z increasingly seeks stable, hands-on careers as AI disrupts traditional white-collar roles.

The 48-page publication – a cross between a teen lifestyle magazine and trades career guide – features real tradeswomen, job site walk-throughs, and career guidance. Each issue includes QR codes linking to apprenticeships, scholarships and certifications.

“For too long, women have been underrepresented and underestimated in the trades,” said Cacace. “We created the magazine we wish we had; something that celebrates the lifestyle, the skills, and the sisterhood of blue-collar work.”

“We hope to show the next generation of girls that there are a lot of opportunities for them to have careers in the skilled trades and construction,” said Galantz. “And the first phase of that is representation. It’s very hard to be what you can’t see. And I would venture to say the vast majority of young men and women, and maybe adults too, have never seen a female plumber or a female electrician. And so just the act of visibility is already opening up people’s minds to what could be possible.”

And those possibilities are ample, Cacace added.

“What I’ve learned is that construction isn’t about just one path, it’s about options,” she said. “There are supportive men, clients who value what women bring, and opportunities that are both lucrative and fulfilling. Construction gave me independence, stability, and purpose as a woman and a mother, and I want girls to have the chance to discover that earlier.”

Published three times yearly, the magazine is free for schools and nonprofits while supplies last. Individual copies are available for purchase in physical and digital formats at www.moveoverbob.com.

Author Kathryn M. Miller Kathryn M. Miller, a fourth-generation Phoenix resident, is the editor at NORTH CENTRAL NEWS.