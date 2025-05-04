Diners are invited to celebrate Mother’s Day with a luxurious brunch experience at Geordie’s Restaurant & Lounge at Wrigley Mansion, 2501 E. Telawa Trail, on Sunday, May 11.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., executive chef Nick Kennedy will present seasonal dishes and a decadent dessert room to celebrate Mom in the stunning setting of Geordie’s. Beyond Mother’s Day, diners can enjoy Geordie’s new menu, which the establishment says includes decadent dry-aged branzino, delicate scallops, creamy risotto, vibrant citrus and burrata, and garden-fresh heirloom carrots and baby beets.

Reservations are recommended. Visit www.opentable.com and search “Wrigley Mansion” to reserve a table. For more information, call 602-955-4079 or visit www.wrigleymansion.com.

For more down-to-earth festivities, Angry Crab Shack invites Valley moms to celebrate Mexican Mother’s Day on May 10 and Mother’s Day on May 11 with bold flavors and a whole lot of love.

All moms who dine at one of the chain’s Phoenix area locations, including 2808 E. Indian School Road in North Central, will receive a complimentary flower, plus enjoy $5 off the signature Shack Trio (half-pound head-off shrimp, one snow crab cluster, one lobster tail, one corn and one potato) and $6 Pick-Your-Flavor MOM-osas. For more information visit www.angrycrabshack.com

Heading downtown, FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel and Match Market & Bar, at 1100 N. Central Ave., are pulling out all the stops to celebrate Mom this Mother’s Day. On Sunday, May 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Match Market & Bar presents a very special version of its weekly Sunday brunch, with specialty dishes offered in addition to its regular menu.

For example, diners can dig into the quiche Florentine, served with a refreshing side salad and toast, or seafood lovers might indulge in the smoked salmon benedict, each for just $16. Guests can raise a glass and cheers to Mom during brunch with a mimosa, a bloody mary or any one of Match Market & Bar’s specialty cocktails or mocktails. Seating is limited and reservations are recommended. To secure seating, call 602-875-8080 or visit www.matchphx.com.

Or, celebrate the maternal figures in your life with a Mother’s Day brunch at JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa’s Rita’s Cantina & Bar. Guests can indulge in a decadent buffet and the restaurant’s bottomless mimosas. Menu highlights include classic breakfast favorites, fresh seafood, delectable desserts, and more. During brunch, guests are invited to enjoy complimentary face painting caricatures, live music and family photography.

Mother’s Day brunch is available Sunday, May 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; the cost is $165 per adult; $59 per child, ages 3-10.

Set on 125 acres of Sonoran Desert terrain Camelback Inn Resort & Spa is located at 5402 E. Lincoln Dr. For reservations, visit www.opentable.com and search “Rita’s Cantina” or call 480-948-1700 for information.

Finally, Sanctuary Camelback Mountain, will offer a day filled with family-friendly experiences, sensational dining and luxurious moments for mom. Treat Mom to a mimosa bar, where she can sip on refreshing flavors while enjoying the breathtaking views of Camelback Mountain. Let kids get creative with cookie decorating, while the whole family picks fresh blooms at the bouquet cart to craft a personalized floral arrangement. Capture the moment with family photos at the festive photo booth before enjoying friendly competition with classic lawn games.

Guests can enjoy a prix fixe lunch or dinner at elements or indulge in a buffet brunch in The Views Ballroom. Sanctuary Camelback Mountain is located at 5700 E. McDonald Dr. For additional information, visit www.gurneysresorts.com/scottsdale.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.

