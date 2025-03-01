The city of Phoenix is growing by leaps and bounds and some areas are feeling the growing pains. As residents witness the city’s ever-changing landscape, they may take some comfort in knowing that there are those who are working to advocate for neighborhoods in North Central and across the city. As part of our continuing Connected Communities series, this month’s focus is on the Neighborhood Coalition of Greater Phoenix (NCGP), which was founded in 1984. The group works within the boundaries of Phoenix researching, discussing and sharing issues and ideas, and working with other similar groups across Arizona to address state legislation.

Neal Haddad, president of NCGP, says that since its founding, the organization has been an advocate for neighborhoods and neighbors across the city.

“As an association of neighborhood associations and their representatives, we focus on quality-of-life issues like planning, zoning and development as well as issues such as community policing and public safety.”

The organization is unique in that it looks at big picture issues and “serves the needs and concerns of all neighborhoods and all residents” – rather than just within a small geographic area.

“We are up against financial interests and lobbyists. If we do not advocate for our positions, we are not clear who will,” Haddad said. And they did celebrate some wins in 2024.

“We worked to defeat a bill that would have radically altered the time-honored tradition of residential zoning. The governor vetoed HB2570 (https://legiscan.com/AZ/bill/HB2570/2024) after she heard from many neighborhood advocates and citizens across the state (https://azgovernor.gov/sites/default/files/hb_2570.pdf).

“HB2570 would have essentially stripped zoning standards from municipalities, limiting cities to enforce lot sizes not larger than 1,500 square feet,” Haddad said. The bill also would have limited front and rear yard setbacks to 10 feet and side yard setbacks to 5 feet. Labeled the ‘Arizona Starter Homes Act,’ there was nothing in the bill that required any of the homes to be built as affordable housing.

“Simply squeezing in homes will not improve a housing shortage. We need proper planning to meet the needs of, for example, infrastructure like sewers and water delivery systems, as well as adequate space and design for public safety access; think: accommodation for fire apparatus or access for law enforcement. We think the bill may be coming back; vigilance is required by all citizens and by NCGP.”

And Haddad was right about that. The bill, with slight revisions, was reintroduced in January as HB 2371.

Also on the list of legislation to follow is another pro-housing law passed that NCGP members thought was a “bad bill.” HB2721 (https://legiscan.com/ AZ/text/HB2721/id/3002004), the so-called middle housing bill, allows multiplex housing – duplex, triplex, fourplex – on any residential property within one mile of a city’s designated Central Business District.

“While the intent is making more housing available, we think this bill in its current state can wreak havoc on designated historic neighborhoods like Willo, Encanto-Palmcroft and others. NCGP members believe an amendment protecting historic neighborhoods from destruction should be made prior to this going into effect on Jan. 1, 2026.

The group is also encouraging more communication with and participation of citizens when it comes to reforms within the Phoenix Police Department (PD), which “has been undergoing significant change in the past several years as it adapts to what the community and others seek from our police department. Some of these changes were initiated as a way to answer some of the federal Department of Justice concerns issued in its report to the city.”

He added, “While we think much work has been done on this front, one thing we think is missing is communication with and participation of citizens. We believe in a diverse chorus of voices on these important topics. In neighborhood advocacy, our motto is ‘Good things happen when people talk to each other.’”

On Feb. 18, PD announced its new “Use of Force” Policy, the purpose of which they say is “to clearly define when it is permissible for officers to use force, and an officer’s duties before, during, and after a force encounter.”

In a released statement, Interim Police Chief Michael Sullivan said “The first thing I began looking at after taking this job in Phoenix was the need to revise our use of force policy, because it is the basis for building trust with the community.”

Residents can visit https://public.powerdms.com/PhoenixPD/tree/documents/1549220 to read the new policy. They also can engage in the process of hiring a permanent chief. After a national recruitment, semi-finalist interviews will be conducted in February and March, and a Finalists Forum will be held March 19 and is open to the public. Visit www.phoenix.gov/pdchiefrecruitment.

Going forward, Haddad says that elected officials at both the state and city level must partner with involved and interested citizens so that the entire community can benefit, and “the partnership needs to be easy to participate in. NCGP has and will continue to suggest ways to make that happen.” The organization also welcomes “those who are interested in making and keeping our legacy neighborhoods – the neighborhoods with character that have been built out for years – survive and thrive,” Haddad added.

NCGP meetings are held virtually, by invitation, and they also meet in person when the need arises. To connect with the group, follow them on X @NCGPHX, or email ncgphx@gmail.com.

Author Kathryn M. Miller Kathryn M. Miller, a fourth-generation Phoenix resident, is the editor at NORTH CENTRAL NEWS.

