Glendale Union High School District

GUHSD recognizes standout individuals

The Glendale Union High School District (GUHSD) Governing Board recognized four outstanding individuals during a recent board meeting, highlighting the exceptional contributions of staff and students from the ranks of special programs and the district office.

From Northern Academy, instructional specialist Jaime Perez was honored for her dedication and diverse interests. In addition to supporting student success, Perez enjoys crocheting, crafting, anime and playing Zelda. She is currently working on her associate degree, having recently shifted her focus from nursing to mortuary science. Known for her strong family ties, she also cherishes time with her dog, Berta, and her nieces and nephew.

The board also celebrated Emily Merkle, a standout student in the district’s NextStep program. Merkle quickly impressed local business site managers at her internship placement with her strong work ethic, eagerness to learn and positive attitude. She has become a go-to intern known for her reliability and ability to work well with others.

Longtime educator Karly Van Camp was recognized for her impactful career as she nears completion of her 14th year with GUHSD. While previously teaching on a traditional campus, Van Camp also spent nine years coaching badminton, girls soccer and softball. Now in her third year at the Online Learning Academy, she continues to inspire students with her energy, commitment, and leadership.

Also honored was Lena Meza, the district’s benefits coordinator. Known for her friendly and dependable presence, Meza plays a vital role in supporting employees across all campuses. Her dedication and positive attitude make a lasting impact on the district’s culture and employee well-being.

WHS celebrates future business leaders

The Washington High School chapter of Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) traveled to Tucson with 18 members for the state competition. All members performed extremely well and made their advisers, Ms. McGinnis and Mr. Touhill, very proud.

Most of these students will be traveling to Anaheim, California, to compete at the National Competition.

Students who placed in their events include Jaylon Craddock, 2nd, and Cristopher Rayas, 8th, in Computer Applications; Gabriela Chavero, Kimberly De La Rosa Diaz, Alexia Garcia, Dayana Hernandez Rosales and Malayah Gilbert, 4th place as a team, Parliamentary Procedure; Noah Mitchell, 7th, Spreadsheet applications; and Alexia Garcia, 6th, Word Processing.

Full-circle moment for Sunnyslope coach

In a heartwarming moment of legacy and pride, longtime Sunnyslope High School teacher and basketball coach Dan Mannix watched the final game of the NCAA Tournament from the stands in San Antonio as his former player and now coach, Todd Golden, led the University of Florida Gators to a national championship victory.

Mannix, who coached Sunnyslope to one state title in 2002, was more than just a coach – he was a beloved teacher and mentor. The 2002 championship team included standouts like A.J. Cooper, Gilbert Gallahar, Mike Nixon, Jon Simon and a young Todd Golden, now a nationally recognized coach.

Their story is a moving reminder of the lasting impact a dedicated educator can have – one that echoes far beyond the classroom or the court.

Madison School District

District receives Cognia accreditation

The Madison Elementary School District has received reaccreditation by Cognia, reinforcing its commitment to student learning and success.

“Cognia Systems Accreditation is recognized globally as a rigorous protocol for educational institutions,” the district said. “As part of the accreditation process, schools must demonstrate effective systems and processes that enhance student learning. Accreditation also fosters greater effectiveness and operational efficiency through continuous improvement.”

While accreditation is a requirement for all high schools, Madison has voluntarily pursued accreditation as part of its ongoing efforts to uphold the highest standards of educational excellence. Madison is currently the only K-8 school district in Arizona to be accredited by Cognia.

Learn more at www.madisonaz.org.

Madison hosts ‘Top Chef’ competition

Madison School District recently hosted its “Top Chef” student competition, a district-wide culinary contest designed to promote nutrition education and introduce students to career paths in the culinary arts.

The competition brought together student chefs from across the district, each of whom had earned the title of “Top Chef” at their respective schools. The finalists competed in a cook-off where local chefs judged their dishes. Norah, a Madison Park Middle School student, took home this year’s title as Madison’s “Top Chef.

The event, hosted by Madison’s Food & Nutrition Services department, supports the district’s commitment to student health and wellness.

Madison’s Food & Nutrition Services department ensures all students have access to healthy meals and, through the District Wellness Committee, actively involves parents, students and staff in developing goals for nutrition education, physical activity and other wellness initiatives.

Osborn School District

Longview Elementary celebrates ‘100’

Established as a one-room school with Ida Van Kirk as the first teacher, Longview School, located at 1209 E. Indian School Road, was the second school in the Osborn School District. The name “Longview” was suggested because of a road near the school by that name.

In 1925, rooms were built for first to fourth grades, along with a room for the library; rooms for grades five and six were added in 1928; grades seven and eight were placed in temporary wooden buildings in 1929. In 1930, Arden Staples, who was teaching sixth grade at the time and later became assistant superintendent, was appointed Longview’s first principal – he served in that capacity for the next 24 years.

Over the years, the school has grown and changed, now serving pre-K through sixth grade, and its “very active alumni” maintain the school’s long history in Phoenix. And on Friday, May 2, at 9 a.m., the Osborn School District will gather to celebrate the 100-year legacy of Longview Elementary School.

The district will be joined by current and former students, staff, families, community members, volunteers and more at the event. Attendees will enjoy performances by Longview students, refreshments provided by the school community, reflections from students and staff, present and past, and the opportunity to make a permanent mark on Longview’s campus with a brand-new signed art installation.

Phoenix Union High School District

North senior is National Merit finalist

Connor Jung, a senior at North High School, is a finalist for the National Merit Scholarship. An International Baccalaureate (IB) student at North, he plans to attend Johns Hopkins University to study molecular and cellular Biology. His goal is to become either a medical researcher or a doctor.

Jung, who came to the Phoenix Union High School District from the Madison Elementary School District, says that he appreciates the strong sense of community within the IB community, as well as the supportive and dedicated teachers within the program. In addition to being an IB student, Jung is the president of both Moot Court Club and National Honor Society, is a member of Chess Club and Drama Club and previously participated in Best Buddies Club. He is also a part of the varsity swim team at North.

Outside of school, Jung has been a competitive swimmer for 11 years in the West Side Silver Fins, plays violin and has been a member of the Phoenix Youth Symphony for seven years. For fun, he enjoys playing video games, particularly Pokémon, and he enjoys cooking – he is known as the pancake expert in his household. Jung is half Taiwanese, half Korean, and is learning Korean when he has time.

Jung says the National Merit Scholarship will aid him in achieving his goal, as it provides him with access to certain scholarships and benefits.

Washington Elementary School District

WESD offers summer kindergarten program

Registration for the Washington Elementary School District free, four-week, half-day kindergarten readiness program, Jumpstart, is now open.

Available at 27 locations in WESD, the program will be offered this summer from May 27 to June 19. During the program, children will make friends, learn kindergarten routines and practice kindergarten readiness skills. Free breakfast and lunch are also included.

To participate, children must be registered for kindergarten in a WESD school for the 2025-26 school year. Kindergarten registration can be completed online at www.wesdschools.org/ kindergarten or in-person at the WESD Welcome and Registration Center, located at 3200 W. Cholla Ave.

To register, visit www.wesdschools.org/jumpstart.

Employees receive ‘Lamp’ award

Once each year, the WESD recognizes the exemplary contributions of special members of the district by honoring them with the Lamp of Learning Award. This award serves as an opportunity to thank staff and community members for supporting the education of district students. It is also the highest recognition given in the district.

The district congratulated Lesley Pletnick at Desert View Elementary School, Natalie Smith at Maryland School, Suzette Alexander and Tonja Williams at Moon Mountain Elementary School, Karina Isabel Ruiz de Diaz at Mountain View School and Lizzie Post at Royal Palm Middle School. These were just six of 17 individuals who were recently honored at the annual WESD Lamp of Learning awards ceremony.

To view photos from the 2025 Lamp of Learning Awards Ceremony, visit the WESD Facebook page at www.facebook.com/wesdschools.

Job fair slated for May 14

The Washington Elementary School District will host a job fair on Wednesday, May 14, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the WESD Administrative Center, located at 4650 W. Sweetwater Ave. Interviews will be held for a variety of teaching positions and support staff jobs.

WESD says that it offers competitive teacher salaries of $53,000-$84,950 with performance pay, student loan forgiveness, school-age childcare discounts, medical, dental and vision benefits, employer-matched contributions to Arizona State Retirement and more.

“Our district also provides the most support for teachers including instructional coaches on every campus, weekly Professional Learning Communities (PLC), regular professional development and social workers on each campus,” leadership said.

Those interested are encouraged to pre-schedule an interview by calling Lydia Garcia at 602-347-2622. Walk-ins also are welcome. To review current job openings and apply online, visit https://jobs.wesdschools.org.

Author Staff | North Central News

