Local firm triARC architecture & design has a lot to celebrate: the recent move into newly renovated headquarters at 3333 E. Indian School Road, the firm’s 20th anniversary, and principal owner Jill Hamblen’s 33rd year of practicing architecture.

The Phoenix-based architecture and design firm officially moved into its new home on June 15, which they said marked a significant milestone in the company’s evolution. The relocation comes just weeks before triARC celebrated the anniversary of its founding on Aug. 1, 2006. Adding a memorable touch to the milestone is the firm’s new address: 3333 E. Indian School Road, a coincidence as Hamblen celebrates 33 years in the profession.

The new headquarters is a comprehensive redevelopment of an existing structure that was taken down to its core and reimagined into a modern workplace. The project encompasses 6,000 square feet, including a 2,000-square-foot enclosed courtyard, representing an investment of $1 million.

Owned by Jill and Dave Hamblen, the project gave the triARC team an opportunity to experience the development process from the client’s side of the table. The firm served as architect of record; LOR Construction, LLC served as general contractor.

The team commemorated the move with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a celebratory toast and the inevitable unpacking that accompanies any relocation.

For more information, visit www.triarcdesign.com.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.