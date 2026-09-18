Nearly a dozen closures or lane restrictions for improvement projects are scheduled along several freeways in the Phoenix area this weekend, Sept. 18-21, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT). Drivers should allow extra travel time and use detour routes as needed for these weekend freeway restrictions:

Eastbound Interstate 10 closed between Interstate 17 “Stack” interchange and Washington/Jefferson streets off-ramp from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 19) for tunnel maintenance. Detour: Consider using southbound I-17 to reconnect with eastbound I-10 at the I-10/I-17 “Split” interchange by Sky Harbor International Airport.

from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 19) for tunnel maintenance. Westbound Interstate 10 closed between I-10/I-17 “Split” interchange by Sky Harbor International Airport to the Seventh Avenue off-ramp from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday (Sept. 20) for tunnel maintenance. Detour: Consider using northbound I-17 and reconnect with westbound I-10 at the “Stack” interchange.

from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday (Sept. 20) for tunnel maintenance. Westbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) narrowed to two lanes between Interstate 17 and 51st Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Sunday (Sept. 20) for widening project. Westbound Loop 101 on-ramps at 27th and 35th avenues, westbound off-ramp at 51st Avenue closed. North- and southbound I-17 ramps to westbound Loop 101 closed. Detour: Consider using westbound Union Hills Drive as an alternate route.

from 10 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Sunday (Sept. 20) for widening project. Westbound Loop 101 on-ramps at 27th and 35th avenues, westbound off-ramp at 51st Avenue closed. North- and southbound I-17 ramps to westbound Loop 101 closed. Southbound Loop 101 (Pima/Price Freeway) narrowed to three left lanes between McKellips Road and Rio Salado Parkway from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Sept. 21) for pavement maintenance. McDowell and McKellips roads on-ramps to Loop 101 southbound closed. Southbound Loop 101 ramps to east- and westbound Loop 202 closed. Northbound Loop 101 ramp to westbound Loop 202 closed.

from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Sept. 21) for pavement maintenance. McDowell and McKellips roads on-ramps to Loop 101 southbound closed. Southbound Loop 101 ramps to east- and westbound Loop 202 closed. Northbound Loop 101 ramp to westbound Loop 202 closed. Southbound State Route 51 closed from Glendale Avenue to Indian School Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Sept. 21) for pavement maintenance. Detour: Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using 16th or 24th streets to travel beyond the closure.

from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Sept. 21) for pavement maintenance.

Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions for this weekend.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.