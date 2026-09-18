Nearly a dozen closures or lane restrictions for improvement projects are scheduled along several freeways in the Phoenix area this weekend, Sept. 18-21, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT). Drivers should allow extra travel time and use detour routes as needed for these weekend freeway restrictions:
- Eastbound Interstate 10 closed between Interstate 17 “Stack” interchange and Washington/Jefferson streets off-ramp from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 19) for tunnel maintenance.
- Detour: Consider using southbound I-17 to reconnect with eastbound I-10 at the I-10/I-17 “Split” interchange by Sky Harbor International Airport.
- Westbound Interstate 10 closed between I-10/I-17 “Split” interchange by Sky Harbor International Airport to the Seventh Avenue off-ramp from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday (Sept. 20) for tunnel maintenance.
- Detour: Consider using northbound I-17 and reconnect with westbound I-10 at the “Stack” interchange.
- Westbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) narrowed to two lanes between Interstate 17 and 51st Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Sunday (Sept. 20) for widening project. Westbound Loop 101 on-ramps at 27th and 35th avenues, westbound off-ramp at 51st Avenue closed. North- and southbound I-17 ramps to westbound Loop 101 closed.
- Detour: Consider using westbound Union Hills Drive as an alternate route.
- Southbound Loop 101 (Pima/Price Freeway) narrowed to three left lanes between McKellips Road and Rio Salado Parkway from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Sept. 21) for pavement maintenance. McDowell and McKellips roads on-ramps to Loop 101 southbound closed. Southbound Loop 101 ramps to east- and westbound Loop 202 closed. Northbound Loop 101 ramp to westbound Loop 202 closed.
- Southbound State Route 51 closed from Glendale Avenue to Indian School Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Sept. 21) for pavement maintenance.
- Detour: Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using 16th or 24th streets to travel beyond the closure.
Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions for this weekend.