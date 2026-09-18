Continuing this month at Phoenix Art Museum is the acclaimed art installation “The Instrument of Troubled Dreams” by Janet Cardiff and George Bures Miller, on view to Arizona audiences for the very first time.

Cardiff and Miller are known for their immersive multimedia sound installations and audio and video walking tours that invite visitor engagement. The exhibit is an interactive, room-sized audio installation featuring a modified 1960s Mellotron MK II keyboard, 23 speakers and chairs that visitors can sit at and play. As they interact with the piece, they’ll experience a range of music, vocal tracks and background sounds, all of which have been programmed into the instrument.

“The Instrument of Troubled Dreams” will be on view through May 2028 at Phoenix Art Museum, 1625 N. Central Ave. For additional information, call 602-257-1880 or visit www.phxart.org.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.