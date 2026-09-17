The Valley of the Sun-Camelback Kiwanis 31st Annual Sunstroke Open charity golf tournament, held June 6 at the Arizona Biltmore Golf Course, was an overwhelming success, the organization said.

Close to 150 golfers had the opportunity to putt for prizes donated by Southern Glazers Wine & Spirits, before the 7:30 a.m. start of the tournament. Online, silent and live auctions were held during a “fabulous” lunch in the Arizona Golf Course Ballroom. After lunch, numerous prizes and awards were handed out to the lucky golfers.

The Kiwanis club is an all-volunteer charity that has been supporting Valley children for over 75 years. With the success of the Sunstroke the organization said they are able to continue supporting high school Key Club efforts, elementary school Terrific Kids programs, awarding student scholarships, supporting vulnerable youth by sending them to weekend camps, assisting foster kids and supporting local school districts by filling in the gaps with funds and volunteers engaging in fun service projects.

Those interested in getting involved should contact Scott Holcomb at 602-358-4033. Find more information at https://k02959.site.kiwanis.org.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.