The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising Phoenix area drivers to plan for the following weekend closure and nightly lane restrictions for work on the State Route 51 pavement rehabilitation project between Interstate 10 (Papago Freeway) and Shea Boulevard:

Southbound SR 51 will be CLOSED from Glendale Avenue to Indian School Road from 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, to 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21. The following ramps also will be closed: The southbound SR 51 on-ramp at Northern Avenue DETOUR: Drivers may consider taking westbound Glendale Avenue to southbound 16th Street to eastbound Indian School Road to access SR 51 south of the closure.

from 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, to 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21. The following ramps also will be closed:

In addition:

Southbound SR 51 will be narrowed to one lane between Indian School and McDowell roads nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., starting Monday, Sept. 21, and ending Friday morning, Sept. 25.

nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., starting Monday, Sept. 21, and ending Friday morning, Sept. 25. Southbound SR 51 is scheduled to be CLOSED between Indian School Road and I-10 from 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, to 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28.

For more information about the SR 51, I-10 to Shea Boulevard Pavement Rehabilitation Project, visit azdot.gov/SR51-I-10-Shea-Pavement-Rehab.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.