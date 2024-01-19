The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) announced that improvement projects will require restrictions along a few freeways in the Phoenix area this weekend (Jan. 19-22). Drivers are asked to consider using alternate routes if necessary while the following weekend closures are in place:

Westbound I-10 narrowed to two lanes near US 60 (Superstition Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Jan. 22) for work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. The westbound I-10 ramp to eastbound US 60 and the westbound I-10 on-ramp at Baseline Road also closed. Allow extra travel time. Detour : Consider exiting westbound I-10 at Broadway Road (and turn left) in order to enter eastbound I-10 to reach eastbound US 60. Note: Westbound I-10 on-ramp at 32nd Street closed from 7 p.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday (Jan. 22). Consider entering westbound I-10 via 40th Street.

(Superstition Freeway) (Jan. 22) for work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Allow extra travel time. Southbound SR 143 (Hohokam Expressway) closed between Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and I-10 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Jan. 22) for a traffic shift. Westbound Loop 202 exit to Sky Harbor Airport (Sky Harbor Boulevard) closed. Detours : Consider using westbound Loop 202 to eastbound I-10 (at the SR 51 “Mini-Stack” interchange) to reach destinations including Sky Harbor’s west entrance. Drivers also can consider using southbound 44th Street to reach the airport.

(Hohokam Expressway) (Red Mountain Freeway) (Jan. 22) for a traffic shift. Westbound Loop 202 exit to Sky Harbor Airport (Sky Harbor Boulevard) closed. Northbound Interstate 17 narrowed to two lanes between Dunlap and Peoria avenues from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 20) and from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday (Jan. 21) for Valley Metro’s light rail bridge project. Northbound I-17 on-ramp at Dunlap Avenue closed Friday night. Northbound I-17 frontage road also closed Friday night between Dunlap and Peoria avenues .

(Jan. 20) and (Jan. 21) for Valley Metro’s light rail bridge project. . Colter Street closed in both directions at SR 51 from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Jan. 22) for bridge maintenance. Southbound SR 51 off-ramp and northbound on-ramp at Colter Street will be open with no left turns allowed at Colter (bridge closed). Detour : Consider alternate routes if needed including Bethany Home Road or Highland Avenue.

(Jan. 22) for bridge maintenance. (bridge closed).

For a complete list of weekend closures, click on the Weekend Travel Advisory Map graphic or visit the ADOT website.