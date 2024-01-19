Phoenix’s Heritage Square will partner with the Phoenix Art Deco Society for a special Valentine’s Day event.

Residents are invited to celebrate Valentine’s Day by stepping back in time and dressing to the nines Wednesday, Feb. 14, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Held at Heritage Square’s Prohibition Hideaway Speakeasy, guests will enjoy wine and dancing. Tickets will include admission to the speakeasy, a glass of bubbly, and a bottle of wine and charcuterie spread to share with that special someone.

Heritage square is located at 113 N. 6th St. in downtown Phoenix. Tickets are limited for this special event and available at https://heritagesquarephx.org/prohibition-hideaway.