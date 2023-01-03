Over the course of three days, some 20 Arizona wineries will pour over 150 wines at the 2023 Arizona Wine Festival. Presented by Willcox Wine Country Partnership, along with other wineries from around Arizona, the festival will be held at Heritage Square Park in downtown Phoenix, Jan. 27–29.

The three-day festival will kick off with a winemakers’ dinner to support Horses Help Foundation, an accredited therapeutic and recreational agency that serves the special needs population through a unique collaboration of horses and people. The two-day festival will feature the wineries, live music, food trucks, artists and other local vendors.

While viticulture originally began in Arizona in the 16th century when missionary Spanish Jesuit priests began to plant grapevines and make wine for sacramental use, the modern Arizona wine industry has since grown from just a few wineries in the early 1980s into over 100 licensed and bonded wineries, many of which are receiving national and international attention and accolades for their wine.

With the recent approval of the Verde Valley as an American Viticultural Area (AVA), Arizona now has three AVAs: Sonoita, Willcox and the Verde Valley. This brings increased awareness distinction of Arizona wines.

Heritage Square is located at 113 N. 7th St., Phoenix. Tickets range from $20-$35. To purchase tickets, visit https://the_arizona_wine_festival.eventbrite.com. For more information, visit www.willcoxwinecountry.org.