For the last six-and-a-half decades, “Pets on Parade” has touched the lives of pet lovers in Arizona and has inspired community action by featuring adoptable pets, educating the community on animal welfare, providing resources for pet owners and advocating for the sick, injured and abused animals rescued by Arizona Humane Society (AHS).

“Pets on Parade” is the longest-running local television show in Arizona and debuted in December 1958, just one year after AHS was founded. The show celebrated its 65th anniversary Saturday, Dec. 16, after the airing of the Fiesta Bowl Parade.

Each week, approximately 20,000 viewers of all ages tune in and it is estimated that approximately 35,000 dogs, cats and critters have found their forever homes thanks to the unique, in-kind exposure courtesy of 3TV.

“Not only is ‘Pets on Parade’ Arizona’s cutest show, it truly is a lifesaving platform that has allowed AHS to continue advocating for our community’s most vulnerable pets for 65 years and counting,” said Kelsey Dickerson, current host of Pets on Parade. “Thanks to this unique partnership, 3TV has helped tens of thousands of homeless pets find their forever homes while bringing joy and laughter to people throughout Arizona each week. We look forward to the next 65 years of adorable, lifesaving TV.”

The special anniversary episode revisited the last 65 years and featured a lineup of special guests, while also honoring the late Marge Wright, the beloved host of “Pets on Parade” for more than 40 years. Wright passed away Aug. 26, 2014, at the age of 89, and it is estimated she provided more than 7,000 volunteer hours to the pets she adored so much.

To learn more and view past episodes visit www.azhumane.org/petsonparade, www.youtube.com/arizonahumanesociety and www.youtube.com/azfamily.