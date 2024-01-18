Beatitudes Church will bring three artistic events to the community in January and February.

The church Arts Council is currently hosting the Arizona Print Group. The winter show will continue through Jan. 21. In addition, the group is again sponsoring an exhibit of art by students at its three neighborhood high schools, Cortez, Sunnyslope and Washington. The student art show begins Jan. 28 and will run through Feb. 25.

In addition, the church will present a jazz concert featuring the Tom Wakeling Quartet, Sunday, Jan. 21, at 6 p.m. A $10 donation is requested.

Beatitudes Church is located at 555 W. Glendale Ave. For additional information about arts events, send an email to media@beatitudeschurch.org. Learn more at www.beatitudeschurch.org.