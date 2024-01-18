Valley nonprofit Ryan House announced the addition of a new development director, Brenna Bernick, who will help further the organization’s mission to enrich the quality of life and create cherished memories for children and their families by providing a much-needed break from 24/7 caregiving, as they navigate life-limiting or end-of-life journeys.

In this new role, Bernick will serve as a key member of the development team, focusing on donor engagement and stewardship. She will oversee strategic fund development and the individual giving program management, as well as assist with annual signature events.

Before joining Ryan House, Bernick was most recently the senior philanthropy officer at Make-A-Wish Arizona in Scottsdale.