Grief can be hard for some to put into words, which is why Hansen Mortuaries & Cemetery is presenting Creating Through Grief, a free, guided hands-on art experience for the community.

The series began in August and will continue with events taking place each month, September through December. Participants will create a meaningful piece of art while exploring grief in a supportive setting. Expressive art can provide a way to release emotions, honor memories and process feelings that may be difficult to put into words, the mortuary said.

No artistic skills are required and all supplies are provided. Registration is required due to limited space.

The Sept. 22 event will be held at the Hansen Desert Hills location, 6500 E. Bell Road, Scottsdale, with Oct. 27 and Dec. 15 events at Hansen Mortuary, 8314 N. 7th St., Phoenix. Find additional information online at www.hansenmortuary.com/about-us/events.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.