In August, the Arizona Restaurant Association announced the dates of its 2026 Fall Arizona Restaurant Week (ARW). Presented by Roxx Vodka, the popular 10-day event begins Friday, Sept. 18, and runs through Sunday, Sept. 27.

More than 200 restaurants around the state are already signed up, with many first-time participants joining the growing list, offering the perfect opportunity to explore the state’s culinary scene, discover new flavors, support a favorite local spot or add a new favorite to the list.

During the 10-day dining event, participating restaurants offer special three-course menus that are unique to Fall ARW. Establishments price their prix-fixe menus accordingly at either $33, $44 or $55 per person or per couple, plus tax and gratuity. Menus present guests with a choice of starter, main dish and dessert. Some include a beverage, while others offer specialty cocktails and wine pairings for an additional charge.

Some participants offer their ARW menus at lunchtime in addition to dinner, and they may be available for takeout, as well. ARW menus generally take a departure from restaurants’ ongoing menus, allowing chefs to present different options and diners to explore new tastes.

With so many participants this year, casual diners and dedicated foodies alike have nearly endless dining options, the organization said – from small, independently owned establishments to fine-dining restaurants, with a vast representation of culinary cuisines.

Participating restaurants’ 2026 Fall Arizona Restaurant Week menus will be announced by Tuesday, Sept. 1, at www.arizonarestaurantweek.com.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.