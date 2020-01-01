Take classes at Shemer Art Center

You can get your creative juices flowing in classes at Shemer Art Center.

The art center at 5005 E. Camelback Road has opened back up again after having to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Beginning & Intermediate Pottery with Alan Jones will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Mondays from Oct. 26 to Dec. 14. Students will learn how to control clay on the potter’s wheel, as well as practice basic shapes. This class costs $245 plus there is a $15 studio fee and an optional $15 clay fee. Jones also will teach an Intermediate & Advanced Pottery class from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays from Oct. 26 to Dec. 14. The class, studio and clay fees are the same costs as they are for the beginning and intermediate class.

Check out the Pottery Open Studio with Jones from 6 to 9 p.m. Mondays from Oct. 26 to Dec. 14. This class is for students who want to work at their own pace. Jones will be available for guidance. The Pottery Open Studio class is available to ceramics students currently enrolled in any Shemer Art Center class. The fee is $35 per class while the classes cost $245 for the whole session, with the $15 studio fee and $15 clay fee.

The Pastel Basics with Ludmila Demich class is being offered from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays from Oct. 28 to Dec. 16. That class costs $245. Artists can learn how to capture vibrancy and luminosity with pastels in the Pastel Open Studio with Demich from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursdays from Oct. 29 to Dec. 17 for $210.

Students can learn the basics of silkscreen printing in the Printmaking: Silkscreen & Intaglio Printing with Larry Nisula class from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays from Oct. 28 to Dec. 16. There will be an Oil and Cold Wax Medium: An Introduction and Way Beyond class with Barbara Bagan class from 1 to 4 p.m. Fridays, Oct. 30 to Nov. 20. To learn more, visit shemerartcenter.org.