The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) announced that closures or lane restrictions are scheduled along several Phoenix-area freeways this weekend, Aug. 28-31. Drivers should allow extra travel time and use detour routes as needed for these improvement project restrictions:
- Westbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) closed between 51st and 75th avenues in the Northwest Valley from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 31) for widening project. Both Interstate 17 ramps to westbound Loop 101 closed. Westbound Loop 101 on-ramps at 27th and 35th avenues closed.
- Detours: Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using westbound Bell Road or Union Hills Drive to travel beyond the closure. Note: The eastbound Loop 101 ramps to north- and southbound I-17 will be closed overnight from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 31). Consider exiting ahead of the ramp closures and using alternate routes to reach I-17.
- Southbound State Route 51 narrowed to two lanes between Northern Avenue and Bethany Home from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 31) for pavement improvement project. Southbound SR 51 on-ramps at Northern Avenue, Glendale Avenue and Bethany Home Road closed. Allow extra travel time.
- Detours: Consider using southbound Interstate 17 as an alternate freeway route to downtown Phoenix.
- Northbound State Route 51 closed between Indian School Road and Colter Street (north of Camelback Road) from 9 p.m. Saturday to noon Sunday (Aug. 30) for pavement improvement project. Northbound SR 51 on-ramps at McDowell and Thomas roads closed.
- Detours: Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using northbound 16th or 24th streets to travel beyond the closure. Note: When this closure ends Sunday, northbound SR 51 will be narrowed to the two right lanes around-the-clock near Camelback Road for ongoing pavement improvement work. Consider using northbound I-17.
Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions for this weekend.