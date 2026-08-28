The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) announced that closures or lane restrictions are scheduled along several Phoenix-area freeways this weekend, Aug. 28-31. Drivers should allow extra travel time and use detour routes as needed for these improvement project restrictions:

Westbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) closed between 51st and 75th avenues in the Northwest Valley from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 31) for widening project. Both Interstate 17 ramps to westbound Loop 101 closed. Westbound Loop 101 on-ramps at 27th and 35th avenues closed. Detours : Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using westbound Bell Road or Union Hills Drive to travel beyond the closure. Note: The eastbound Loop 101 ramps to north- and southbound I-17 will be closed overnight from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 31). Consider exiting ahead of the ramp closures and using alternate routes to reach I-17.

in the Northwest Valley from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 31) for widening project. Both Interstate 17 ramps to westbound Loop 101 closed. Westbound Loop 101 on-ramps at 27th and 35th avenues closed. Southbound State Route 51 narrowed to two lanes between Northern Avenue and Bethany Home from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 31) for pavement improvement project. Southbound SR 51 on-ramps at Northern Avenue, Glendale Avenue and Bethany Home Road closed. Allow extra travel time. Detours : Consider using southbound Interstate 17 as an alternate freeway route to downtown Phoenix.

from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 31) for pavement improvement project. Southbound SR 51 on-ramps at Northern Avenue, Glendale Avenue and Bethany Home Road closed. Allow extra travel time. Northbound State Route 51 closed between Indian School Road and Colter Street (north of Camelback Road) from 9 p.m. Saturday to noon Sunday (Aug. 30) for pavement improvement project. Northbound SR 51 on-ramps at McDowell and Thomas roads closed. Detours : Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using northbound 16th or 24th streets to travel beyond the closure. Note: When this closure ends Sunday, northbound SR 51 will be narrowed to the two right lanes around-the-clock near Camelback Road for ongoing pavement improvement work. Consider using northbound I-17.

(north of Camelback Road) from 9 p.m. Saturday to noon Sunday (Aug. 30) for pavement improvement project. Northbound SR 51 on-ramps at McDowell and Thomas roads closed.

Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions for this weekend.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.