Glendale Union High School District

Staff heads back to school

The Glendale Union High School District (GUHSD) welcomed teachers, support staff and district leaders to its annual Back-to-School Celebration as employees prepared for the start of the 2026–27 school year.

The event brought together employees across the district to celebrate a shared commitment to student success and recognize the important role every staff member plays in supporting students, the district said. GUHSD Governing Board President Natalie Veidmark reflected on the lasting impact of employees’ work, while Superintendent Matt Belden encouraged staff to continue building meaningful relationships and experiences that prepare students for an ever-changing future.

As students returned to classrooms on Aug. 10, the celebration served as a reminder of GUHSD’s commitment to empowering every student for college, career and life, the district added.

Learn more by visiting www.guhsdaz.org.

Class of 2030 welcomed

A new school year is officially underway at Glendale Union High School District, and across district campuses, the Class of 2030 received a warm welcome as freshmen began their high school journey alongside returning students ready for another year of learning, growth, and achievement.

District leadership said, “Here’s to an incredible 2026–27 school year and keeping the promise of their potential!”

Parent Night scheduled

Sunnyslope High School will host its annual Parent Night on Tuesday, Sept. 1. The evening will include informational sessions for families in both the auditorium and conference room.

Parents of juniors and seniors are encouraged to arrive by 5:30 p.m., while parents of freshmen and sophomores should plan to arrive by 6:45 p.m. The event provides families with an opportunity to connect with the school and learn more about the year ahead.

For additional information, visit https://sunnyslope.guhsdaz.org.

Madison School District

Rose Lane completes first phase of rebuild

On Aug. 11, students and staff at Madison Rose Lane Elementary were welcomed to the new school year with brand-new state-of-the-art learning spaces. The new building includes classrooms, small group collaboration areas, specialized dance, art, theater and music studios, a gym, library and even a slide – all designed to inspire students and support a love for learning.

Reflecting on the first day of school, Rose Lane Principal Andre’ Reyes said, “What an incredible start to the new school year! Thank you to our families, students, teachers and the entire community for such an amazing kickoff. The new building looks stunning, and it was wonderful to see our children and families so amazed by the campus on opening day. Smiling faces everywhere you looked! We are beyond grateful to our community and surrounding neighborhoods for supporting this project for our students and our school.”

As an A-rated school and home to the district’s Visual and Performing Arts Signature Program for preschool through fourth grade students, Madison Rose Lane’s focus on creativity and exploration through daily arts instruction helps students develop valuable skills like critical thinking, problem-solving and collaboration, the district said.

Supported by the community’s voter-approved 2023 bond initiative, designed by Grace Design Studios and built by McCarthy Building Companies, Inc., the multi-phase campus rebuild project is expected to be completed by summer 2027.

Madison Rose Lane, located at 1155 E. Rose Lane, is currently accepting enrollment applications for the 2026–27 school year. Families looking to join the Rose Lane community can learn more at www.madisonaz.org/enroll.

Madison schools earn PBIS Awards

All eight schools in the Madison School District were recently recognized for their achievements with their PBIS (Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports) programs by the PBISAz organization.

Madison Camelview received the Level 2 award; Madison Heights, Madison No. 1, Madison Rose Lane and Madison Simis received the Level 3 award; and Madison Meadows, Madison Park and Madison Traditional Academy received the Level 4 award.

The PBISAz Achievement Awards recognize schools for successful implementation and outcomes with school-wide systems of Positive Behavior Interventions. PBIS programs help build a positive, proactive and supportive school culture to help all students be successful. The framework has been used across the Madison School District for more than a decade, and its schools have frequently been recognized for their successful programs.

Osborn School District

District celebrates after-school grant

In August, the Osborn School District congratulated the Longview Elementary School team on being one of only five schools in Maricopa County that were selected for the $540,000 Nita M Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Centers Grant, which funds before- and after-school programming for five years.

“This grant will allow for the continuation of all of Longview’s purposeful and exciting after-school classes and clubs, and we couldn’t be more pumped to see what they cook up next!” the district said in a social media post. “Congrats, Longview, amazing work to everyone involved in the grant-writing process for this one, and our deepest thanks to those who deemed Longview fit to receive this funding. We won’t let you down!”

The Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Centers (21st CCLC) Title IV‐B afterschool program is funded by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Education and administered by the Arizona Department of Education.

For more information about the grant, visit www.azed.gov/21stcclc. Learn more about Longview Elementary School, located at 1209 E. Indian School Road, by visiting https://longview.osbornschools.org.

Phoenix Union High School District

Bioscience student honored

Bioscience High School’s Natalie Mendez Hernandez has been named one of the Phoenix Union High School District’s Students of the Year for 2026, an honor celebrating her outstanding leadership, commitment to service and dedication both in and out of the classroom.

Nominated by one of her teachers, Hernandez stands out as a resilient leader whose quiet strength is evident through her consistent actions, thoughtful reflection and a profound commitment to helping those around her, the district said.

They added, “Her contributions stretch far beyond school walls, making a meaningful impact on her peers and the broader community. Her dedication is clear in her active role with the National Honor Society, where she works tirelessly to promote cancer awareness and student wellness. Her efforts have helped shape a supportive environment, inspiring others to get involved in important causes.”

Alongside her academic responsibilities, the student provides regular care for her two younger sisters three days a week. She manages these family obligations with unwavering steadiness, compassion and a sense of pride, all while maintaining her rigorous coursework and pursuing her personal goals.

Beyond her family and school roles, Hernandez was a pivotal advocate for the Phoenix Union Governing Board’s adoption of the Climate Action Resolution last school year. She also serves as Head of Projects for the nonprofit Fund Ed, further demonstrating her commitment to positive change and community engagement.

“Her journey of service, leadership and perseverance stands as an inspiration to students across the district, exemplifying what it means to uplift those around you while striving for excellence,” district leadership said.

To learn more about Bioscience High School and enroll for the 2026-27 academic year, visit www.pxu.org/enroll.

Washington Elementary School District

District staff gathered for school year kickoff

On Aug. 5, more than 1,200 Washington Elementary School District (WESD) teachers and support staff came together for districtwide professional development – taking time to learn, collaborate and prepare for a new school year, the district said.

From every grade level and special area, staff participated in sessions focused on curriculum, assessment and planning; behavior supports; and collaboration – building knowledge, sharing ideas and strengthening the practices that support student success.

From kindergarten to eighth grade, from reading and math to music, PE and everything in between, the teachers, social workers, interventionists and behavior support teams brought their expertise, energy and commitment back to their schools when the new school year began on Aug. 10, district leadership added.

WESD is the largest elementary school district in Arizona with more than 18,000 pre-kindergarten through eighth grade students. Learn more by visiting www.wesdschools.org.

Join the WESD family

The WESD is always looking for passionate individuals to join its team, and the district has a variety of job openings for certified and classified employees.

The school district offers competitive teacher salaries of $53,100 to $80,520 (including approximately $3,100 in performance pay), student loan forgiveness, school-age child care discounts, medical, dental and vision benefits and employer-matched contributions to Arizona State Retirement. WESD says that it also provides support for teachers including instructional coaches on every campus, weekly Professional Learning Communities (PLC), regular professional development and social workers on each campus.

To view current job vacancies and apply online, visit https://jobs.wesdschools.org. For questions, call 602-347-2622.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.