At just five days old, little Mason, Rome and six other puppies were surrendered to the Arizona Humane Society in late July after their mom reportedly passed away. While it was unclear what happened to the mama dog, all puppies seemed to be doing well, although clearly in need of lifesaving care.

All eight puppies have since been receiving around-the-clock care in the Arizona Humane Society’s Bottle Baby ICU, a medically supervised area for underaged, orphaned kittens and pups until they are cleared to go into a loving Foster Hero home. These adorable Alaskan Huskies are now three weeks old and ready for a family that has room in their homes and their hearts for these tiny babies until they are ready for adoption.

Being an Arizona Humane Society Foster Hero is a lifesaving venture with cases that fit every family and lifestyle. By bringing in a foster pet(s), residents allow the state’s largest animal welfare organization to continue caring for even more of the community’s sick, injured and abused pets by opening up much-needed kennel space.

For more information on how to become a Foster Hero for adorable Mason and Rome (pet number 857173) or any of AHS’ amazing pets in need of fostering, visit www.azhumane.org/foster to take the online orientation and apply.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.