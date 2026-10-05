At an Oct. 24 event, the PV Community Food Bank will celebrate “40 Years of Neighbors Caring, Neighbors Sharing” by joining with Valley businesses and supporters at Orange Tree Resort, 10601 N. 56th St., Scottsdale, for a luncheon and silent auction to support their continued efforts. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Since 1986, the PV Community Food Bank, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, has been a vital resource for individuals and families living within the Paradise Valley Unified School District boundaries. As the organization approaches the 40th anniversary of its service to the community in October, local businesses are invited to join in the celebration and support the nonprofit’s ongoing mission.

The food bank is currently seeking donations for the raffle and silent auction, as well as sponsorships, to help raise the necessary funds to keep their shelves stocked and continue providing essential programs.

“Your participation will make a meaningful difference in the lives of those we serve,” the food bank said. “Every $1,000 feeds a family of six for a year’s worth of monthly visits.”

Since its founding, the food bank has relied primarily on cash and food donations from individuals and businesses, with no government funding accepted, and it continues this tradition to this day.

The PV Community Food Bank, located at 10862 N. 32nd St., has undergone many changes throughout the years, but its mission remains the same: to feed the hungry in Northeast Phoenix. None of this would be possible without its hard-working volunteers and the continued support of local businesses, charities and religious organizations that have partnered with the food bank from the very beginning, the nonprofit says.

To register for the 40th Anniversary event, go to https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/pvcfb-40th-anniversary-celebration. To learn more, call 602-867-9228 or visit www.pvcommunityfoodbank.org.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.