Connie Pilcher’s nature photography will be displayed Oct. 5 through Nov. 29 at Church of the Beatitudes, 555 W. Glendale Ave. An opening reception will be held on Sunday, Oct. 11.

Hosted by the church’s Arts Council, the exhibit features photographs of birds, bees, butterflies and other wildlife. Prints will be available for sale, and a portion of the proceeds will support the Arts Council’s philanthropic efforts, including scholarships for art students.

Pilcher has photographed for more than 45 years. She has been an avid birder for over 15 years and is a member of the National Audubon Society, the National Parks Foundation, and Questors. Her work reflects a deep commitment to protecting the environment and preserving wildlife habitat.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.